Coronavirus testing only part of the solution to reopen US: Dr. Deborah Birx The White House coronavirus response coordinator appears on ABC's "This Week."

While acknowledging the importance of testing, Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said Sunday that it is only part of the solution to reopen the United States amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“One of those critical clinical legs of the stool is testing. But the other two legs are really making sure that we're monitoring using our syndromic and our influenza-like illness, it's up on the CDC website -- every state has that capacity -- and making sure that they're monitoring those two elements at the same time that we're expanding testing,” she said on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday.

Talking to ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos from the White House, Birx said, “these are very good tests, but ... you can both have false negatives and false positive so we're working with every governor and every mayor -- and frankly every laboratory to ensure that we got quality tests out there.

The president’s coronavirus response coordinator joined “This Week” days after President Donald Trump announced his plan to reopen the American economy after a near-total shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The three-phase plan sets “gating criteria” that all states and regions must achieve before lessening social distancing measures. The criteria requires a "downward trajectory" of reported "influenza-like illnesses," "covid-like syndromic cases" and "documented cases" or "positive tests as a percent of total tests" within a 14-day period.

Response coordinator for White House Coronavirus Task Force Deborah Birx speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House on April 2, 2020, in Washington. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

While the White House has insisted that the country has the testing capability to reopen the economies of several states, some public health experts have been skeptical.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.