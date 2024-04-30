DEA plans to back reclassifying marijuana as less serious drug, sources say

In an historic shift, the Drug Enforcement Administration is planning to recommend reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug, moving it from a Schedule 1 drug classification, alongside powerful drugs like heroin and ecstasy, to a Schedule 3 drug, like ketamine, steroids and testosterone, sources confirm.

A source confirms that the Department of Justice on Tuesday will send its recommendation to the White House Office of Management and Budget, which will then review it.

The White House declined to comment, referring all question to DOJ, which is also not commenting.

The change is far from finalized and, even if approved, the move would not legalize marijuana outright.

However, rescheduling marijuana would have sweeping ramifications for how the federal government treats the drug, which has become much more widely used across American society and daily life.

“We classify marijuana at the same level as heroin – and more serious than fentanyl. It makes no sense," President Biden tweeted in October 2022, when he asked the Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. attorney general to begin this review process.

Since then, Biden has also pardoned thousands of people convicted for federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. If the drug is reclassified to Schedule 3, it could impact those charges at the state level.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.