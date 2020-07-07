Delaware primary results

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Delaware Gov. John Carney signed an emergency order in May that allowed all registered Democrats and Republicans to request absentee ballots for Tuesday’s presidential primary by citing being "sick" or "temporarily or permanently physically disabled" even if voters are not showing symptoms of COVID-19. Absentee ballots have to be submitted no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. EDT.

State significance Last week, Delaware Gov. John Carney signed legislation into law that allows voters to cast ballots by mail in the 2020 primary, general and special elections. The legislation parallels the state's current parameters for absentee voting and specifically notes that it makes voting by mail an alternative to in-person voting due to the coronavirus pandemic but does not replace it.