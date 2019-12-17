Democratic debate to move forward 'as planned' after labor dispute resolved UNITE HERE Local 11 and Sodexo reached a tentative contract agreement.

The Democratic primary debate scheduled for Thursday will move forward as planned, after negotiators announced Tuesday they had reached a tentative contract agreement in a labor dispute entangling Loyola Marymount University, the site of the final candidate matchup of the year.

The union, UNITE HERE Local 11, which announced the breakthrough, had enlisted the top-polling seven candidates qualified to participate in Thursday's face-off to help their fight for better wages and benefits.

Signage for the sixth Democratic presidential candidates' debate on, co-sponsored by PBS NewsHour and POLITICO and held at Loyola Marymount University's Gersten Pavilion, is seen posted on the campus, Dec. 11, 2019. Brian Cahn/Zuma Press

All the candidates who qualified had announced late last week they wouldn't "cross the union's picket line" at the university to participate in the debate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.