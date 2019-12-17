Democratic debate to move forward 'as planned' after labor dispute resolved
UNITE HERE Local 11 and Sodexo reached a tentative contract agreement.
The Democratic primary debate scheduled for Thursday will move forward as planned, after negotiators announced Tuesday they had reached a tentative contract agreement in a labor dispute entangling Loyola Marymount University, the site of the final candidate matchup of the year.
The union, UNITE HERE Local 11, which announced the breakthrough, had enlisted the top-polling seven candidates qualified to participate in Thursday's face-off to help their fight for better wages and benefits.
All the candidates who qualified had announced late last week they wouldn't "cross the union's picket line" at the university to participate in the debate.
