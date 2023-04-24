Democratic lieutenant governors mobilize cash as early backers of Biden-Harris ticket

The DGLA will spend $1 million to mobilize its bench of Democrats for Biden.

Road to '24 ABC News Photo Illustration / Alex Gilbeaux

An eager bench of Democrats will spend heavily to stake out positions as early supporters of President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign ahead of his expected announcement, which could come as soon as this week.

On Monday, a national Democratic committee tasked with electing lieutenant governors nationwide announced plans to spend nearly $1 million to mobilize the country’s 25 Democratic occupants of that office, shoring up votes in key states for the Biden-Harris ticket.

President Joe Biden is greeted by Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II as he steps off Air Force One upon arrival at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Detroit, Michigan on November 17, 2021. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The Democratic Lieutenant Governors Association’s “2024 Mobilization Project” -- shared exclusively with ABC News -- will deploy these lieutenant governors across the country and specifically maximize voter turnout for the incumbent administration, something the DGLA says it’s uniquely positioned to do as an organization cultivating some of the party’s up-and-coming talent.

"The Democratic Lieutenant Governors Association is ready to mobilize across the country ahead of a monumental presidential election -- As Democratic LGs, we stand strong in our commitment to partnering with the Biden administration to deliver on our shared agenda for the American people," said Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, chair of the DLGA.

The DLGA’s efforts are one of the first early organizational moves in support of Biden’s bid.

"The DLGA is committed to serving as the liaison and facilitator for Democratic Lieutenant Governors to aid the DNC and the Biden-Harris campaign in 2024, ensuring Democratic victory up and down the ballot," a statement from the organization said.

The organization touted its experience energizing the base in blue states and in key getting voters to turn out in battleground ones -- steps it said are "crucial" to getting Biden reelected in 2024.

"As the Lieutenant Governor of one of the most critical swing states in the country, I am proud to stand with President Biden and am eager to share all that he has accomplished -- and all that we will continue to accomplish together -- throughout Wisconsin and beyond," said Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, adding that Biden is "the leader our country needs."

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis said that he has "no doubt" that a Biden victory might come down to the Commonwealth again in 2024 after the Keystone State’s critical role in securing the presidency for Biden in 2020.

"Pennsylvanians also know that the choice between President Biden and an extreme Republican could not be clearer, and Democratic Lieutenant Governors are eager to deliver that message," said Davis.

Lt. Democratic gubernatorial nominee Austin Davis arrives deliver a victory speech with Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro to supporters at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, Nov. 8, 2022 in Oaks, Pennsylvania. Mark Makela/Getty Images

The DLGA has been pushing for more visibility in the election process. In March, the organization announced plans to raise $15 million by 2026 and commit $2 million to every high-stakes lieutenant governor race in 2024 and 2025 -- a notable use of its substantial war chest.

Democratic lieutenant governors have been stressing to donors the importance of their roles as the future of the party, highlighting the selection of high-profile lieutenant governors such as Mandela Barnes and now-Sen. John Fetterman to run in competitive races throughout the country.

Tuesday is seen as a likely target for Biden to announce his 2024 reelection campaign. The president, who has faced little pressure to announce his bid and faces only unlikely primary challenges from Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has long said he was planning to run, telling ABC News’ David Muir in February it’s his "intention" to run for a second term.

Biden has already seen support from all flanks of the party, from Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont independent who caucuses with Democrats and who challenged him for the party's 2020 nomination, to establishment figures like former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.