Democrats make their case against Trump: 3 things to know about the Senate trial Some senators took notes, others did crossword puzzles, Trump tweeted.

With trial rules agreed upon, the Senate on Wednesday heard House Democrats outline their arguments in favor of removing President Donald Trump from office.

Here are three things to know about the impeachment trial:

1) Democrats threw cold water on the idea of offering up Biden as a witness

National Security Advisor John Bolton speaks to Fox News outside the White House in Washington, DC. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

The Washington Post late Tuesday reported that some Senate Democrats were privately discussing a possible deal with Republicans – a subpoena for former White House adviser John Bolton or other officials with first-hand knowledge of the president’s actions, in exchange for the subpoena of former Vice President Joe Biden or his son, Hunter.

Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden attend an NCAA basketball game between Georgetown University and Duke University in Washington, Jan. 30, 2010. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters, FILE

That deal would be an abrupt departure from the Democratic position that any witnesses must have information relevant to the investigation.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters Wednesday it wouldn’t happen.

“That trade is not on the table,” said Schumer.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) calls on reporters during a news conference at the Capitol, Jan. 22, 2020. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Likewise, Rep. Adam Schiff, the House Democratic impeachment manager, said the goal of the Republicans is merely to “smear Biden” and Democrats wouldn’t support it.

“Trials aren’t trades for witnesses,” said Schiff, D-Calif.

2) Democrats argued Trump was trying to ‘cheat’ the 2020 election

Democratic remarks shifted on Wednesday away from combative objections on procedure to laying out their case that Trump was trying to influence the upcoming election and was not acting on behalf of the U.S.

Lead manager House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) delivers an opening argument during the second day of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in this frame grab from video shot at the Capitol, Jan. 22, 2020. Reuters

Schiff, a former prosecutor, used provocative terms to do so -- describing Trump’s aides as “agents” and referring to their roles in the president’s “scheme.” Both Schiff and Rep. Jerry Nadler, another impeachment manager, accused Trump of using his power as president to taint Biden in the eyes of American voters.

“As we will show the president went to extraordinary lengths to cheat in the next election,” said Nadler, R-N.Y.

Democratic House Manager Rep. Jerry Nadler speaks during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, Jan. 22, 2020, at the Capitol in Washington. ABC News

Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah, Cory Gardner of Colorado, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski – four senators who Democrats are hoping will side with them in a vote to demand more witnesses and subpoenas -- took detailed notes and appeared to be paying close attention.

Schiff at various points seemed to direct his remarks directly at them, urging senators to put aside their politics and consider what will happen after Trump leaves office.

“What are we going to say with the president who is from a different party who refuses the same kind of subpoenas?” he asked.

“People are cynical enough as it is about politics … cynical enough without having us confirm it for them,” he later added.

Senate floor during the impeachment trial for President Donald Trump, Jan. 22, 2020, in Washington, DC. ABC News

3) Other senators seemed bored, Trump tweeted, and the president's lawyer denied a 'quid pro quo'

While the Senate trial on Wednesday was Democrats’ chance to pull together their most compelling evidence, it also seemed to be a bit of a slog for senators as the arguments stretched well into the evening.

Deprived of their electronic devices, several senators paced the back of the room. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky, worked a crossword puzzle. At least two senators – Republicans Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Richard Burr of North Carolina – ordered glasses of milk, testing reports that Senate rules specifically would allow the dairy drink (and water) on the floor but nothing else.

One of Trump’s lawyers, Jay Sekulow, vowed to challenge the allegations that there was any “quid pro quo” with Ukraine – an investigation into the Bidens in exchange for military aide. He wouldn’t say whether he thought his side would need all 24 hours of arguments allotted. But Sekulow promised to wrap up arguments in an “orderly” and “systematic” fashion.

Trump, the defendant, was still out of town, but on a flight returning to Washington after attending the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. But it appeared the president was paying attention to Schiff’s accusation that Trump pressured Ukraine into investigating the Bidens.

“NO PRESSURE,” Trump tweeted.

ABC News' Benjamin Siegel, Trish Turner, Beatrice Peterson, Ben Gittleson, Devin Dwyer and John Parkinson contributed to this report.