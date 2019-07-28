Director of national intelligence expected to depart Trump administration: Sources

Dan Coats is expected to step down in the coming days as director of national intelligence, multiple sources confirmed to ABC News.

Sources also told ABC News that President Donald Trump is leaning towards naming Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, as Coats' replacement. Ratcliffe had a very tense exchange with former special counsel Robert Mueller during his congressional testimony last week.

Rep. John Ratcliffe slams Robert Mueller for writing "about decisions that weren't reached" on obstruction of justice: "I agree with the Chairman ... when he said Donald Trump is not above the law, he's not. But he damn sure shouldn't be below the law" https://t.co/jFAp2RJoaI pic.twitter.com/UCs0PUtXrH — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 24, 2019

The White House and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence did not respond to requests for comment.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.