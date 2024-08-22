DNC attendees discuss top speakers and pressing issues: 'It's electrifying'

The economy, indigenous protections and LGBTQ+ rights are among top issues.

The Democratic National Convention is in full swing as party leaders and members gather in Chicago to celebrate the Harris-Walz ticket and address the top issues facing the nation.

ABC News spoke to DNC attendees at the United Center on Wednesday who shared their highlights from the convention thus far, the "electrifying" atmosphere and what they hope to see from the campaign in the months leading up to the 2024 election in November.

"So this is actually my first time attending any political convention and I have to say that it's been one filled with many outstanding speakers and a lot of high energy," Zach Pahmahmie, vice-chairman of the Potawatomi Nation Tribal Council, told ABC News.

Pahmahmie noted that this year's DNC will be a "very important" moment in American history.

Echoing Pahmahmie's sentiments about the energy the DNC has delivered this year, fellow members of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation said watching former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama speak on Day two was "amazing."

People cheer as Former First Lady Michelle Obama speaks during the Democratic National Convention, Aug. 20, 2024, in Chicago. Matt Rourke/AP

"You could really feel his energy, the emotion, the way he captured the crowd -- and it was just really amazing," Bill Evans said, adding "I am truly thankful that I was able to be here and able to witness and be a part of this."

Tribal Council member Raphael Wahwassuck told ABC News he hopes the next administration will focus on representing America's indigenous groups.

"Concentration needs to be focused on indigenous tribes and reservations and all the different nations throughout the United States. We do matter," Wahwassuck said.

"I think it's real important right now to make sure we have the correct party on board here," Wahwassuck added.

The Tribal Council members addressed the economy, saying Harris' support for the middle class, rather than the top 1%, separates her from former President Donald Trump in this election.

"I think the focus that we've heard so far from a lot of the speakers and also Kamala Harris herself is the focus on the majority of America, not just the top 1% of America, and really building up and solidifying the middle class with jobs and the resources they need to make their everyday lives better and to move America forward, in a positive direction," Pahmahmie said.

Another first-time DNC attendee, Randon Sprinkle, told ABC News the "diversity and inclusion" of the party has been on display in Chicago.

"I just left the LGBTQ+ caucus meeting, and we continue to see that across all of our amazing caucuses ... we talked about the need for continued trans representation, not only as delegates but also at the DNC," Sprinkle said.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama takes the stage during Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Aug. 20, 2024. Mike Segar/Reuters

"I think we have continued to grow and allow more people at the table," Sprinkle added of the Democratic party.

Jessie McGrath, a transgender delegate from Nebraska, told ABC News attending the DNC has been "electrifying."

"We've got to hear some incredibly inspiring national speeches. And the mood is just so electrifying. The crowds in the convention hall -- it starts off really hot and then it gets hotter," McGrath said.

McGrath said that watching President Joe Biden hand over the candidacy to Harris was "moving" to witness in person.

"It was so moving to see him and get a chance to say goodbye and to pass the torch, which was an incredibly selfless thing to do," McGrath said.