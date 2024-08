Other speakers include Pete Buttigieg, Cory Booker, Wes Moore and Josh Shapiro.

DNC 2024 Day 3 live updates: Walz, Clinton, Pelosi and more to headline night 3

After the excitement sparked by the Obamas Tuesday night, Democrats will try to keep to momentum going when vice presidential nominee Tim Walz headlines the third night of speakers.

He'll be joined earlier by another former president -- Bill Clinton -- as well as Nancy Pelosi and Pete Buttigieg.