Joy, freedom and dumping Trump: 5 takeaways from DNC Night 3

Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention saw the party's vice presidential nominee, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, introduce himself to Americans in the keynote speech, as well as several heavy-hitters, in a night that stressed what the party calls the politics of "joy."

Here's a look at some of highlights and key takeaways, as the DNC gears up for the fourth and final night featuring Vice President Kamala Harris accepting the party's nomination for president.

Walz introduces himself

Minnesota Governor and 2024 Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz gestures as he speaks on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Aug.21, 2024. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Walz did his job in his convention speech. He touted his own background, rattling through his experience in the Army National Guard and as a high school teacher.

"It was those players and my students who inspired me to run for Congress. They saw in me what I hoped to instill in them: a commitment to the common good," he said.

He also promoted his policy accomplishments, garnering particularly loud applause for his policy providing free breakfast and lunch in Minnesota public schools.

Walz said that while Republicans were banning books in schools, "we were banishing hunger in ours."

And then, he served the duty of a loyal No. 2 -- boosting his boss.

"If you're a middle class family or a family trying to get into the middle class, Kamala Harris is going to cut your taxes," he said. "If you're hoping to buy a home, Kamala Harris is going to help make it more affordable."

And then, in true "Friday Night Lights" fashion, he issued a call to action with a football metaphor.

"We're down a field goal, but we're on offense and we've got the ball," he said before touting Harris as the team leader. "We're driving down the field, and boy, do we have the right team."

'Joy' a key word of the night

Oprah Winfrey speaks during the Democratic National Convention, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Oprah Winfrey urged voters to "choose joy."

Former President Bill Clinton called Harris the "president of joy."

Walz said Harris has consistently served "with energy, with passion and with joy."

Speakers at the DNC mentioned the word "joy" approximately 35 times Wednesday night, as they worked to paint a bright future with Walz and Harris in the White House and their ticket the most logical one.

Clinton called Harris the "clear choice."

Winfrey made the choice between Harris and Trump one of choosing "optimism over cynicism," "common sense over nonsense" and "the sweet promise of tomorrow over the bitter return to yesterday."

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican, said the GOP is "chaotic and crazy, and the only thing left to do is dump Trump."

"These days, our party acts more like a cult. A cult worshiping a felonious thug," he said. Look, you don't have to agree with every policy position of Kamala Harris. I don't, but you do have to recognize her prosecutor mindset that understands right from wrong, good from evil."

Election pegged as a 'fight for our freedoms'

Comedian and actor Kenan Thompson speaks about Project 2025 on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention, Aug. 21, 2024 in Chicago. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The theme of the night was "A Fight for Our Freedoms." Speakers addressed that in part Wednesday night by frequently invoking the conservative blueprint Project 2025 and what it would mean for issues like reproductive rights.

Veteran "SNL" actor Kenan Thompson even performed a variety skit that poked fun at "Project 2025." He brought the prop "Project 2025" book and talked with people across the country about how the conservative policies would harm them, drawing boos and laughs from the crowd.

A portion of the programming also put the insurrection in the spotlight, with speakers including Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Jan. 6 committee, which after a yearlong investigation recommended the Justice Department bring criminal charges against Trump over the attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

Duncan referred to the aftermath of the 2020 election in his remarks, noting that his path to the DNC podium began when Trump tried to overturn his election loss to President Biden in Georgia.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke to the assault's threat to democracy without mentioning Trump by name.

"Never before had a president of the United States so brazenly assaulted the bedrock of our democracy, so gleefully embraced political violence, so willfully betrayed his oath of office," she said.

"Let us not forget who assaulted democracy on Jan. 6. He did! But let us not forget who saved democracy that day. We did," she said.

She said lawmakers returning to the Capitol that same night demonstrated that "American democracy prevailed" and called on voters now to "reject autocracy" and "choose democracy" by electing Harris and Walz.

Parents of Israeli-American hostage make emotional plea

Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg, parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who is being held hostage in Gaza, leave the stage after speaking on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention, in Chicago, Aug. 21, 2024. Mike Blake/Reuters

In one of the more emotional moments, the parents of an Israeli-American hostage brought many delegates to tears as they recounted 320 days of anguish and pushed for a cease-fire deal to bring their son home.

Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg, the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, were greeted with huge cheers and chants of "Bring them home," as they spoke on stage, fighting back tears. The 23-year-old was at a music festival in south Israel celebrating his birthday on Oct. 7.

"That was 320 days ago. Since then, we live on another planet," Goldberg said.

Polin said that he and his wife have met with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris numerous times at the White House.

"They're both working tirelessly for a hostage and cease-fire deal that will bring our precious children, mothers, fathers, spouses, grandparents and grandchildren home. And we'll stop the despair in Gaza," he said to cheers.

DNC brings out top talent

Musician Stevie Wonder performs on stage on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on Aug. 21, 2024 in Chicago. Win Mcnamee/Getty Images

Following Tuesday night's cameo-filled roll call, Wednesday night saw performances from more big names, including music legend Stevie Wonder.

John Legend and Sheila E. performed a tribute to Prince, a Minnesota legend, in honor of the Minnesota governor.

Amanda Gorman, who gained national fame after reciting her poem "The Hill We Climb" at the Biden-Harris inauguration in 2021, also read a new poem at the DNC that stressed unity.

In a rare act so far for the musical acts, Wonder addressed the crowd directly.

"This year I prayed very hard for peace to come to our world's nations, but also to each one of our hearts," he said in remarks before his performance of his classic "Higher Ground."

"Even though our hearts have been beaten and broken beyond prayer, I know the important action and now is the time to understand where we are and what it will take to win. Win the broken hearts. Win the disenchanted," he said. "Now is the time."