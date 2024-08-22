At DNC, parents of Israeli-American hostage make emotional plea for cease-fire deal

"Hersh, if you can hear us, we love you. Stay strong, survive."

The parents of one of an Israeli-American hostage brought many Democratic National Convention delegates to tears on Wednesday as they recounted 320 days of anguish and pushed for a cease-fire deal to bring their son home.

Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg, the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, were greeted with huge cheers and chants of "Bring them home," as they spoke on stage, fighting back tears. The 23-year-old was at a music festival in south Israel celebrating his birthday on Oct. 7.

Jon Polin comforts his wife Rachel Goldberg as she speaks about their son Hersh Golderberg Polin, who is being held hostage by Hamas, on the third day of the Democratic National Convention, in Chicago, Aug. 21, 2024. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

"That was 320 days ago. Since then, we live on another planet," a teary-eyed Goldberg said.

Many in the crowd, who wore "Bring them home" bracelets were in tears as she described her son's situation and the struggle of not knowing his whereabouts or status. Family photos showing him smiling and happy with his family were displayed as his parents spoke.

Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg, parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, speak on stage during Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 21, 2024 in Chicago. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Polin told the crowd that the return of the hostages was not a political issue but a "humanitarian issue."

Polin said that he and his wife have met with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris numerous times at the White House.

"They're both working tirelessly for a hostage and cease-fire deal that will bring our precious children, mothers, fathers, spouses, grandparents and grandchildren home. And we'll stop the despair in Gaza," he said to cheers.

California State Controller Malia Cohen, left and California Lieutenant Gov. Eleni Kounalakis react as Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg, parents of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin speak during Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. Erin Hooley/AP

Polin went on to note that there "is a surplus of agony on all sides of the tragic conflict in the Middle East and a competition of pain."

"There are no winners," he said.

Polin stressed that the cease-fire deal is "the one thing that can most immediately release pressure and bring calm to the entire region."

"The time is now," he said to cheers.

Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg, parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who is being held hostage in Gaza, leave the stage after speaking on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention, in Chicago, Aug. 21, 2024. Mike Blake/Reuters

Before they left the stage, Goldberg sent an emotional message to her son.

"Hersh, if you can hear us, we love you. Stay strong, survive," she said.