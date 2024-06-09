Mother of American-Israeli hostage speaks about her son and ongoing negotiations

ABC News’ Marcus Moore interviews Rachel Goldberg-Polin, the mother of an American-Israeli hostage, on “This Week.”

June 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live