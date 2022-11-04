Donald Trump could announce 2024 presidential run as soon as Nov. 14: Sources

Trump came very close to confirming the run in Iowa on Thursday.

ByJohn Santucci, Katherine Faulders, Will Steakin, and Olivia Rubin
November 4, 2022, 11:33 AM

Former President Donald Trump is leaning toward announcing a third run for the White House, sources with direct knowledge told ABC News.

In Iowa Thursday night, Trump got the closest he has to confirming he will run to a crowd of his supporters.

"And now in order to make our country successful, and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again. OK? Very, very, very, probably," he said. "Get ready, that's all I'm telling you. Very soon. Get ready."

PHOTO: Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Matt York/AP, FILE

Sources told ABC News the conversations about the timing, location and format of an announcement are extremely fluid and can change but could come as soon as the week of Nov. 14.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Related Topics
Donald Trump

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events