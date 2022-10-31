Donald Trump asks Supreme Court to block House committee from getting tax returns

Trump has waged a battle against the House committee for years.

Former President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to block the House Ways and Means Committee from accessing his tax returns.

The committee has requested six years' worth of Trump's returns as part of an investigation into IRS audit practices of presidents and vice presidents.

In his petition to the Supreme Court, Trump accused the committee of seeking his taxes under false pretenses.

"The Committee's purpose in requesting President Trump's tax returns has nothing to do with funding or staffing issues at the IRS and everything to do with releasing the President's tax information to the public," the petition said.

A federal appeals court ruled in August that tax returns should be handed over to the House committee. The committee first sought the returns in 2019.

