Former President Donald Trump spoke outside the courthouse on Thursday.

Donald Trump calls hush money trial 'rigged' after being found guilty on all counts

Former President Donald Trump called the hush money trial "rigged" while speaking outside the courthouse Thursday just moments after learning he was found guilty on 34 counts.

"This was a disgrace," Trump told reporters. "This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt. It’s a rigged trial, a disgrace."

Trump was on trial in New York City, where he was convicted on all 34 felony charges related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

It marks the first time in history that a former U.S. president has been tried on criminal charges.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.