LIVE UPDATES
Trump trial live updates: Jury to hear closing arguments
Former President Trump returns to court for Day 21 of the trial.
Former President Donald Trump is on trial in New York City, where he is facing felony charges related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. It marks the first time in history that a former U.S. president has been tried on criminal charges.
Trump last April pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment charging him with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment his then-attorney Michael Cohen made to Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.
Prosecutors, Trump arrive
Prosecutors have entered the courtroom, with Joshua Steinglass, Matthew Colangelo and Susan Hoffinger positioned behind counsel table.
Former President Trump has arrived at the courthouse.
Courtroom filled to capacity
The courtroom is filled to capacity this morning with more than 60 reporters crammed in the gallery's wooden benches.
Over 150 members of the press and public lined up outside the courthouse this morning vying for admittance. The line appeared to be the longest of the entire trial.
The courtroom itself is a balmy 76 degrees this morning, after weeks of chilly temperatures that prompted Trump to complain about sitting in the cold conditions.
Sons, daughter expected to join Trump in court
Former President Trump is expected to be joined by a number of his children for today's critical day in court.
Trump is set to be accompanied by his sons Eric and Don Jr., his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, and -- for the first time -- his daughter Tiffany, according to the Trump campaign.
It would be the largest family showing for Trump since the criminal trial began six weeks ago.
Jury to hear closing arguments
After five weeks of testimony, jurors in former President Trump's hush money case are scheduled to hear closing arguments today.
Prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney's office and attorneys for Trump are both set to deliver closing statements.
Judge Juan Merchan is then expected to delivery jury instructions on Wednesday, after which jurors will begin deliberations.