Donald Trump named Time magazine's 'Person of the Year'

President-elect Donald Trump has been named Time magazine's "2024 Person of the Year," it was announced on Thursday.

The feature story includes an interview with Trump, in which he discusses immigration, abortion and his incoming administration.

He reiterated that one of his first actions after being sworn in will be to pardon most of those jailed in connection with the Capitol attack by a pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6, 2021.

"I'll be looking at J6 early on, maybe the first nine minutes," he told the magazine.

President-elect Donald Trump attends a campaign event, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Oct. 29, 2024. Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters, FILES

Trump was repeatedly pressed if he would pardon all rioters, including those who were convicted for violent offenses.

"Well, we're going to look at each individual case, and we're going to do it very quickly, and it's going to start in the first hour that I get into office," he said. "And a vast majority of them should not be in jail. A vast majority should not be in jail, and they've suffered gravely."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.