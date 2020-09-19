Donald Trump to put forth nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in coming days: Sources The shortlist includes at least one woman, sources said.

President Donald Trump is expected to put forth a nominee to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat in the coming days, multiple sources close to the president and with direct knowledge of the situation told ABC News.

The sources describes the list of potential nominees as very short and including at least one woman. U.S. Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett is seen as a leading contender, two sources tell ABC News.

Sources add that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already been in touch with members of the Republican caucus after news of Ginsburg’s passing was announced.

