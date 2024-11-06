National Election Results: presidential
Election history: 2 Black women projected to serve in the Senate at the same time
Angela Alsobrooks and Lisa Blunt Rochester projected to win Senate races.
Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester and Prince George's County, Maryland, Executive Angela Alsobrooks made history Tuesday, as they're projected to be the first two Black women to serve in the Senate at the same time.
The two Democrats are also projected to be the Black women elected to the Senate from their states.
Blunt Rochester, who was Delaware's first Black female House member, is projected to defeat Republican Eric Hansen. Alsobrooks was projected to win the highly watched matchup with former GOP Gov. Larry Hogan.
The White House said President Joe Biden called both women and congratulated them on their victories.
There have been three Black female senators in U.S. history, but none have served concurrently.