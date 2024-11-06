Election history: 2 Black women projected to serve in the Senate at the same time

Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester and Prince George's County, Maryland, Executive Angela Alsobrooks made history Tuesday, as they're projected to be the first two Black women to serve in the Senate at the same time.

The two Democrats are also projected to be the Black women elected to the Senate from their states.

Blunt Rochester, who was Delaware's first Black female House member, is projected to defeat Republican Eric Hansen. Alsobrooks was projected to win the highly watched matchup with former GOP Gov. Larry Hogan.

Democratic Delaware Senate candidate state Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester speaks during an election night watch party, Nov. 5, 2024, in Wilmington. Democratic Maryland Senator-elect Angela Alsobrooks gives a speech during an election night watch party, Nov. 5, 2024, in College Park, Md. Pamela Smith,Jess Rapfogel/AP

The White House said President Joe Biden called both women and congratulated them on their victories.

There have been three Black female senators in U.S. history, but none have served concurrently.