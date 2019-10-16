Elizabeth Warren leads speaking time at Democratic debate

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren led Tuesday night's Democratic debate in terms of speaking time, fielding harsh criticism from her rivals and marking her onstage debut as the putative front-runner.

Warren, who now leads a number of national and early-state polls, had talked for about 14:20 through the debate's second hour. She took more heat from her counterparts than anyone else, including former Vice President Joe Biden, who previously had been put under the spotlight by fellow candidates.

Biden had the second-highest speaking time, at 11:24. He closed the gap on Warren after the first hour, when it was estimated she spoke for nearly twice as long -- 10:50 to Biden's 5:21.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar ranked third after the second hour, at 9:44.

Businessman Tom Steyer spoke the least, clocking in at 4:51 through the second hour.

The rest of the candidates' speaking times are as follows:

• Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke: 9:30

• South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg: 9:08

• Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders: 8:21

• New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker: 7:28

• California Sen. Kamala Harris: 6:56

• Entrepreneur Andrew Yang: 5:47

• Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro: 5:39

• Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard: 5:25

The speaking-time estimations are calculated using multiple stopwatches.

ABC News' Rick Klein contributed to this report.