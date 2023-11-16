Ethics Committee releases scathing report on George Santos after monthslong investigation

The embattled lawmaker has defended himself and said he will not step down.

The House Ethics Committee on Thursday issued a scathing report on embattled Rep. George Santos, following its monthslong investigation into the New York Republican’s actions that have led to nearly two-dozen pending felony charges and repeated efforts to expel him from the House of Representatives.

Santos has pleaded not guilty and defended himself, insisting he will remain in office.

The 56-page report, written by an investigative subcommittee, breaks down the 23 felony charges against Santos, including conspiracy, wire fraud, false statements, falsification of records, aggravated identity theft and credit card fraud.

But the panel does not make a formal recommendation to the House on a range of sanctions that could be coming for the freshman lawmaker, including expulsion -- a move his New York GOP colleagues aim to renew following the Thanksgiving break.

