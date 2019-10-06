'Evidence of wrongdoing ... in plain sight': Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

In light of the news that a second whistleblower has spoken with the inspector general, Chairman of the House Democratic Caucus Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., vows that House Democrats will keep the pressure on as the impeachment inquiry continues.

"The evidence of wrongdoing by Donald Trump is hiding in plain sight," said Jeffries, arguing that President Donald Trump pressured a foreign government.

Jeffries said he does not support an impeachment right now, but he does support proceeding with the impeachment inquiry.

After a week that included the White House getting subpoenaed by House Democrats and President Donald Trump saying China, along with Ukraine, should investigate the Bidens, Jeffries sat down with ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on "This Week" to discuss the president's actions.

This coming week, State Department officials are set to appear before the House Intelligence Committee. According to congressional sources, Marie Yovanovitch, the former Ukraine ambassador, and the U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland are expected to appear before lawmakers.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Stephanopoulos in an exclusive interview that Trump is "scared" of the impeachment inquiry because he "knows the argument can be made against him," she said.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.