Exclusive: President Joe Biden and U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle Sunday on ‘This Week With George Stephanopoulos’
This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, July 7, 2024.
EXCLUSIVE: PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN AND U.S. SECRET SERVICE DIRECTOR KIMBERLY CHEATLE SUNDAY ON “THIS WEEK WITH GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS”
President Joe Biden
Exclusive
Kimberly Cheatle
U.S. Secret Service Director
Exclusive
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Sarah Isgur
The Dispatch Senior Editor
Former Trump Justice Department Spokesperson
ABC News Contributor
Susan Page
USA Today Washington Bureau Chief
Marianna Sotomayor
Washington Post Congressional Reporter
Plus, ABC News Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas gives an inside look at the security preparations ahead of the RNC and DNC conventions this summer.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.