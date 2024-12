FBI Director Chris Wray resigning amid pressure from Trump

Trump had repeatedly indicated he would fire him if he didn't step down.

FBI Director Christopher Wray told employees at an internal town hall on Wednesday that he is resigning, according to sources familiar with the meeting.

He said he is stepping down at the end of the current Biden administration.

"After weeks of careful thought, I’ve decided the right thing for the Bureau is for me to serve until the end of the current administration in January and then step down. My goal is to keep the focus on our mission -- the indispensable work you’re doing on behalf of the American people every day. In my view, this is the best way to avoid dragging the Bureau deeper into the fray, while reinforcing the values and principles that are so important to how we do our work," he said in his remarks.

In this Sept. 4, 2024, file photo, FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during an Election Threats Task Force meeting at the Justice Department in Washington, D.C. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images, FILE

"It should go without saying, but I’ll say it anyway -- this is not easy for me. I love this place, I love our mission, and I love our people -- but my focus is, and always has been, on us and doing what’s right for the FBI," he said.

"When you look at where the threats are headed, it’s clear that the importance of our work -- keeping Americans safe and upholding the Constitution -- will not change. And what absolutely cannot, must not change is our commitment to doing the right thing, the right way, every time. Our adherence to our core values, our dedication to independence and objectivity, and our defense of the rule of law — those fundamental aspects of who we are must never change," he said.

"That’s the real strength of the FBI -- the importance of our mission, the quality of our people, and their dedication to service over self. It’s an unshakeable foundation that’s stood the test of time, and cannot be easily moved. And it -- you, the men and women of the FBI -- are why the Bureau will endure and remain successful long into the future," he continued.

Wray, who was appointed by President-elect Donald Trump to a 10-year term and confirmed in August 2017, oversaw the agency in a "heightened threat environment" and number of high-profile cases, including the investigation of the man who appointed him.

Congress changed the FBI director's tenure to 10 years to years to address concerns about political interference.

As FBI director, Wray oversaw the investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, hundreds of Chinese espionage cases, the probes into Trump's and President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents as well as thousands more criminal investigations.

Wray was nominated by Trump after Trump fired his predecessor, James Comey.

President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for FBI Director Kash Patel walks to a meeting with Sen. Josh Hawley, Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 2024. Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Republican critics have accused Wray's FBI of political interference, a lack of transparency and a lack of responsiveness to Congress.

Iowa GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley, the incoming chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, sent a letter to Wray on Dec. 9, expressing a "vote of no confidence" in Wray and his deputy director.

"For the good of the country, it's time for you and your deputy to move on to the next chapter of your life," Grassley writes.

Trump has picked Kash Patel to replace Wray at the FBI.

