Federal prosecutors decline to file charges against Rudy Giuliani following FBI raid

The Trump adviser and lawyer has his office and home raided in April 2021.

Federal prosecutors in New York said Monday they have declined to file criminal charges against former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, more than a year after his apartment and office were searched by the FBI.

The grand jury investigation has concluded "and that based on information currently available to the Government, criminal charges are not forthcoming," prosecutors said in a letter to the court.

Prosecutors asked the court to end the appointment of Barbara S. Jones, the retired federal judge who had been appointed special master in the case.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan had been deciding whether Giuliani, one of Trump's lawyers and a close adviser, violated lobbying laws when he campaigned for the ouster of then-U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch from Ukraine.

The FBI seized more than a dozen devices from Giuliani’s home and office during a search in April 2021. Jones had been reviewing the contents.

Bob Costello, who was representing Giuliani, denied any wrongdoing to ABC News at the time his home and office were raided.

"They're trying to make Rudy Giuliani look like a criminal. He has done nothing wrong," Costello said in April 2021.

On April 28, 2021, Giuliani was awoken by federal agents at 6 a.m. at his home on Manhattan's Upper East Side, Costello told ABC News. Agents took electronic devices, including Giuliani's cellphone, while at his office they seized devices, including a computer belonging to longtime Giuliani assistant Jo Ann Zafonte, Costello said.

Giuliani, though he is now off the hook in the Southern District of New York, he remains a target of criminal investigators in Georgia over his role in seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

ABC News' Lucien Bruggeman, Olivia Rubin, Mark Crudele and John Santucci contributed to this report.