Giuliani, the lawyer to former President Trump, is expected to testify soon.

Rudy Giuliani has been informed that he is considered a "target" of the Georgia criminal investigation probing the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Lawyers for Giuliani received a call Monday informing them that he is a target of the investigation, the sources said.

