Florida 2024 live election results

Voters in Florida head to the polls on Nov. 5, casting their ballot in the presidential race, a crucial abortion access ballot measure, and several down-ballot contests.

The state’s winner will receive its 30 electoral votes. The state has long been considered a battleground, but has shifted toward Republican control in recent years

Florida’s polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with universal mail-in voting.

State significance

Though Florida voted for former President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 and was long considered a battleground state, the state voted for former President Donald Trump in both elections he has been a candidate in. Florida has appeared to be shifting rapidly to the right since Trump’s 2.3% victory in 2020, with Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, cruising to reelection in 2022 by nearly 20 percentage points. Part of that shift has been attributed to collapsing support amongst Hispanic voters in Florida.

But state Democrats hope to put Florida back in play with the help of abortion access – which will be put directly before voters on the same November ballot with Vice President Kamala Harris and Trump. The ballot measure would guarantee expanded access to abortion, overruling DeSantis’ six-week ban.

Incumbent Republican Sen. Rick Scott is not expected to be threatened in his quest for reelection.

