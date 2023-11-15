Florida could see next big abortion rights vote, as advocates keep winning with ballot measures

Opponents of the push claim it's extreme; supporters say it's about health care.

Ohio on Nov. 7 became the seventh state where voters directly backed abortion access since Roe v. Wade was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022. The ballot question enshrines the right to an abortion in the state constitution, passing by 57%.

Now, abortion access advocates in Florida want to do the same thing.

Abortion in the state is currently in limbo: The Florida Supreme Court has heard arguments but not yet ruled on whether to allow a ban on the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

If the justices rule in favor of the ban, a more restrictive "trigger" law will go into effect restricting abortion access after 6 weeks of pregnancy, with some exceptions for rape, incest and the mother's health.

Abortion access advocates organizing the Florida ballot effort say 4 million women and girls of reproductive age in the state stand to be impacted.

"It's a public health crisis waiting to explode," warned Anna Hochkammer, who spearheads the Florida Women's Freedom Coalition, a PAC that is chaired by former Health and Human Services Secretary Donna Shalala.

Hochkammer's group is part of an umbrella collection of reproductive rights advocates, including the Florida chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood, that is the official ballot sponsor.

Ultimately, the state's Supreme Court will decide whether or not the abortion referendum to amend their constitution makes it onto the November 2024 ballot. The justices will weigh whether the ballot language is or isn't misleading and applies to a single subject matter.

The measure must also garner more than 890,000 signatures; advocates say they have more than 490,000 verified petitions at this point. They will need to secure the rest by the end of December.

If the measure makes it onto the November 2024 ballot, it'll need 60% support of voters to be codified into law.

In this July 13, 2022 file photo An abortion rights activist holds a sign at a protest in support of abortion access, March To Roe The Vote And Send A Message To Florida Politicians That Abortion Access Must Be Protected And Defended, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. John Parra/Getty Images, FILE

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is urging the state Supreme Court to keep the measure off the ballot, contending in a recent brief that it could "hookwink" voters and "lay ticking time bombs that will enable abortion proponents later to argue that the amendment has a much broader meaning than voters would ever have thought."

Moody specifically raised issues with the referendum's definition of viability, too.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, an abortion opponent, has named five of the seven Supreme Court justices, a potential political roadblock, according to the advocates.