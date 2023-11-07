Ohio abortion and marijuana ballot measure results

State voters will decide whether to add abortion rights to their constitution.

It's Election Day in Ohio and voters are heading to the polls on two state-wide issues: whether to guarantee abortion access and legalize marijuana.

Polls are open between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. local time.

The Ohio Statehouse, located in Columbus, Ohio is seen in this undated stock photo. STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

State significance

Since 1912, Ohio citizens have had the power to initiate constitutional amendments, state statutes and veto referendums.

In the year since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the question of a woman's reproductive rights has left to individual states, where some residents have pushed to add ballot measures and get to vote on it directly. Tuesday's ballot measures include Issue 1, which would add a right to Ohio's Constitution to "reproductive medical treatment" and prevent bans on abortion before a fetus is viable or for the mother's health.

The second issue on the ballot, issue 2, is the marijuana legalization initiative. A yes vote would make Ohio the 24th state to legalize marijuana for recreational or personal use for adults older than 21. It would also approve and regulate the growing and sale of marijuana by people 21 years or older.