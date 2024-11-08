This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, November 10, 2024.

Former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and Charlamagne tha God Sunday on ‘This Week’ with Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl





FORMER GOP PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE VIVEK RAMASWAMY AND CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD SUNDAY ON "THIS WEEK" WITH CO-ANCHOR JONATHAN KARL

Vivek Ramaswamy

(R) Former Presidential Candidate

Exclusive

Charlamagne tha God

“The Breakfast Club” Co-Host

Frank Luntz

Republican Strategist and Pollster

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Chris Christie

(R) Former Presidential Candidate

(R) Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Reince Priebus

Former RNC Chair

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff

ABC News Political Analyst

Julie Pace

Associated Press Executive Editor

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.