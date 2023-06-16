Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, June 18, 2023.

HEADLINERS

Asa Hutchinson

(R) Presidential Candidate

Former Arkansas Governor

Exclusive

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse

Judiciary Committee Member

(D) Rhode Island

Exclusive

THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Larry Hogan

(R) Former Maryland Governor

Rick Klein

ABC News Political Director

Rachael Bade

POLITICO Playbook Co-author

Plus, a preview of ABC News’ Juneteenth primetime special, highlighting the history of hip-hop and how artists and executives in the industry have impacted society.

