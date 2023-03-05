Former Gov. Larry Hogan not running for president in 2024

He also said the party must move on from former President Donald Trump.

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced on Sunday he would not seek the GOP presidential nomination for 2024.

He said he's not running for president so he can focus on defeating former President Donald Trump.

"To once again be a successful governing party, we must move on from Donald Trump. There are several competent Republican leaders who have the potential to step up and lead. But the stakes are too high for me to risk being part of another multicar pileup that could potentially help Mr. Trump recapture the nomination," Hogan said in a statement.

