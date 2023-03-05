Trump being indicted during 2024 campaign is 'hypothetical,' Sen. Sullivan says

"We'll see how it plays out," the Alaska Republican said on "This Week."

Alaska Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan on Sunday played down the possibility that former President Donald Trump could be under indictment while running again for the White House in 2024, an outcome Trump himself said this weekend won't stop his campaign.

But Sullivan told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos that he was looking forward to a "competitive" GOP primary that featured a "new generation" and would be supporting whoever becomes the nominee.

"The indictment part is a hypothetical," Sullivan said when pressed by Stephanopoulos if that would make him not back Trump. "We'll see how it plays out. But right now my plan is to support whoever becomes the nominee."

