Former top general warns of 'inevitable' threats to US from ISIS in wake of Moscow attack

The Islamic State group has a "strong desire" to attack the U.S. and other foreign powers -- a threat that is only growing -- the former head of U.S. Central Command warned on Sunday.

"ISIS, in general, has a strong desire to attack our homeland. We should believe them when they say that. They're going to try to do it," retired Gen. Frank McKenzie told ABC News' "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz.

"I think the threat is growing," McKenzie continued, pointing to the dangers from affiliates like ISIS-K after the broader group took responsibility for a deadly attack in Moscow earlier this month.

"It begun to grow as soon as we left Afghanistan, it took pressure off ISIS-K. So I think we should expect further attempts of this nature against the United States as well as our partners and other nations abroad. I think this is inevitable."

