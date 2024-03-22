Shooting and explosion reported at concert hall in Moscow
ByABC News
March 22, 2024, 2:17 PM
A shooting and an explosion were reported at Crocus City Hall in Moscow on Friday evening, according to Russian state media.
Several gunmen burst into the concert hall and opened fire with automatic weapons, state news outlet RIA Novosti reported.
No official numbers on deaths or injuries have been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.