Gabbard rejects reports of weak Senate support for DNI vote

Gabbard said she was having "great meetings" with senators.

Tulsi Gabbard rejected reports that Senate support for her director of national intelligence position is lackluster as she returned to the Hill Wednesday.

Reuters reported Tuesday that eight Republican senators are unsure about supporting her for the role, claiming she was unprepared during their recent meetings.

The report, which cited a Trump transition source and a second source with knowledge of the issue, said the senators were concerned about Gabbard's 2017 visit to Syria and meeting with former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and "her lack of significant intelligence experience."

Tulsi Gabbard, President-elect Donald Trump's choice as US intelligence chief, is escorted to a meeting with Senator John Cornyn on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 18, 2024. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

The Hill reported last week similar troubles between President-elect Donald Trump's DNI pick and senators citing "half dozen sources, including senators and individuals close to the situation."

Gabbard told ABC News' Mary Bruce while in her third straight day of meetings with leaders on the Hill that the reports were "meaningless."

"I don't make anything of reports with anonymous sources," she said.

Gabbard added that she was having "great meetings" with senators but dodged questions about her confidence in getting confirmed.

"There's a process and I'm looking forward to continuing to meet with Senators as we go through this. There is still a ways to go," she said.

Despite numerous meetings with both Republican and Democratic senators over the last few weeks, not one senator has publicly said they will approve Gabbard for the position.

President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be Director of National Intelligence, former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard from Hawaii, leaves a meeting with Sen. John Cornyn at the Hart Senate Office Building, Dec. 18, 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Gabbard met with Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff and Republican senators Susan Collins, Dan Sullivan, Chuck Grassley, Lisa Murkowski and Rand Paul on Tuesday.

Collins described her meeting with Gabbard as "very broad and wide-ranging," but did not say she would vote for her confirmation. Collins told reporters after her meeting she wanted to read the FBI background report and conduct the confirmation hearing.

"As the co-author of the 2004 law that created the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, I have a very strong interest in this position," she told reporters Tuesday.