'Gang of 8' to get briefed on Trump, Biden and Pence classified documents

The lawmakers will learn more about the documents but aren't examining them.

U.S. officials are expected to brief top congressional leaders on Tuesday about documents with classified markings that were in the possession of former President Donald Trump, President Joe Biden, and former Vice President Mike Pence.

The closed-door briefing to the so-called "Gang of Eight" -- the top Republicans and Democrats currently in congressional leadership -- is expected to provide more information on the nature of the documents, but officials are not expected to provide the documents themselves to congressional leaders, sources told ABC News.

The U.S. Capitol dome is seen through a thicket of tree limbs from the National Mall in Washington, January 4, 2023. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters, FILE

The Senate Intelligence Committee had been pushing for a briefing from Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines about classified documents since the August search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

Committee Chair Sen. Mark Warner and Ranking Member Sen. Marco Rubio have said the news of documents found at both Biden's office and home, in addition to Pence's Indiana home, increased the urgency for the briefing. And those on the intelligence panels, in particular, have been demanding access for weeks to the specific documents.

The briefing is expected to take place at 4 p.m. and it's unclear whether any of the lawmakers will speak afterward.