Giuliani turns over Mercedes, watches to Georgia poll workers he defamed

After months of legal wrangling, Rudy Giuliani on Friday turned over his luxury sports car, several watches, a ring and financial assets to two Georgia election workers he defamed in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, his lawyer wrote Friday.

A federal jury ordered Giuliani last year to pay Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss nearly $150 million for defaming them with false accusations that the mother and daughter committed election fraud while the two were counting ballots in Georgia's Fulton County on Election Day in 2020.

Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani leaves the New York Federal Courthouse on Nov. 7, 2024, in New York. Alex Kent/Getty Images

The attorneys for both sides waged a back in forth in court for months over the delivery of those assets and, last week, attorneys representing Freeman and Moss said Giuliani's apartment was virtually empty when their receivership entered the property.

The poll workers' representatives accused Giuliani of "secreting away" his property.

The former New York City mayor was given a Nov. 14 deadline to turn over the shares in his Upper East Side co-op apartment, valuable sports memorabilia, a blue Mercedes-Benz convertible that once belonged to Lauren Bacall, and luxury watches -- including one that belonged to Giuliani's grandfather.

In this May 16, 2024, file photo, Wandrea 'Shay' Moss and Ruby Freeman attend the 2024 PEN America Spring Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images PEN America, FILE

Joseph Cammarata, Giuliani's attorney, said in a four-page letter to U.S. Judge Lewis Liman, that "watches and a ring were delivered via FedEx" to an address in Atlanta on Friday morning, and that "the Mercedes Benz automobile was delivered as requested" to an address in Florida.

Giuliani's bank was "advised to turn over all non-exempt funds" to the plaintiffs, as well, according to the filing.

Liman issued a warning that he would file a motion of contempt if Giuliani didn't comply with the order to transfer the assets to Freeman and Moss.

Earlier on Friday, Ted Goodman, a spokesman for Giuliani, posted a video on X with several watches arrayed on a table.

"This right here, folks, this is the accumulation of 60 years of hard work," Goodman said.

Despite giving up those assets, Cammarata argued that his client should not give up other assets.

He wrote a lengthy list of items they deemed "exempt," including some jewelry of lower value, a refrigerator, a radio receiver and other household furniture. He also said a Joe DiMaggio jersey was part of the "overbroad" turnover list and will fight to keep it.

The attorney argued that the court "should never have allowed the turnover" of the Mercedes Benz, arguing that the car should be appraised and returned to Giuliani if the value does not exceed $5,500.

Cammarata also requested that the court reschedule a trial in this matter currently scheduled for Jan. 16, 2025, until after the inauguration, as Giuliani "plans to be present" at events in Washington that week.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani arrives at the court to explain to a federal judge why he hasn't surrendered his valuables as part of a $148 million defamation judgment, in New York, on Nov. 7, 2024. Yuki Iwamura/AP

Representatives for Freeman and Moss didn't immediately comment on the delivery of the assets.