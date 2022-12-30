Gov. Asa Hutchinson & Rep.-elect Max Frost Sunday on “This Week” With Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, January 1, 2023.

HEADLINERS

Gov. Asa Hutchinson

(R) Arkansas

Exclusive

Rep.-elect Max Frost

(D) Florida

Exclusive

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Rick Klein

ABC News Political Director

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Sarah Isgur

Former Justice Department Spokesperson

ABC News Contributor

Rachael Bade

Co-author of POLITICO Playbook

Co-author, “Unchecked: The Untold Story Behind Congress’s Botched Impeachments of Donald Trump”

Plus, a special tribute to the late executive producer of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” Dax Tejera

