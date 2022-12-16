Gov. Greg Abbott, Sen. Alex Padilla, Dr. Ashish Jha and Amb. Oksana Markarova Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz

HEADLINERS
Gov. Greg Abbott
(R) Texas
Exclusive
Sen. Alex Padilla
Chair, Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration, Citizenship and Border Safety
Member, Homeland Security Committee
(D) California
Exclusive
Dr. Ashish Jha
White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator
Exclusive
Amb. Oksana Markarova
Ukrainian Ambassador to U.S.
Exclusive
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Chris Christie
Former New Jersey Governor
ABC News Contributor
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Catherine Lucey
Wall Street Journal White House Reporter
Astead Herndon
New York Times National Political Reporter
“The Run Up” Podcast Host
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.