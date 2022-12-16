Gov. Greg Abbott, Sen. Alex Padilla, Dr. Ashish Jha and Amb. Oksana Markarova Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, December 18, 2022.

HEADLINERS

Gov. Greg Abbott

(R) Texas

Exclusive

Sen. Alex Padilla

Chair, Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration, Citizenship and Border Safety

Member, Homeland Security Committee

(D) California

Exclusive

Dr. Ashish Jha

White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator

Exclusive

Amb. Oksana Markarova

Ukrainian Ambassador to U.S.

Exclusive

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Chris Christie

Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Catherine Lucey

Wall Street Journal White House Reporter

Astead Herndon

New York Times National Political Reporter

“The Run Up” Podcast Host

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

