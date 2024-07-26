This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, July 28, 2024.

Gov. Wes Moore, Gov. JB Pritzker and Gov. Chris Sununu Sunday on ‘This Week’ with Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz





Gov. Wes Moore

(D) Maryland

Exclusive

Gov. JB Pritzker

(D) Illinois

Exclusive

Gov. Chris Sununu

(R) New Hampshire

Exclusive

THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Marc Lotter

America First Policy Institute Chief Communications Officer

Former Press Secretary to Vice President Mike Pence

Asma Khalid

NPR White House Correspondent

ABC News Contributor

Laura Barrón-López

PBS NewsHour White House Correspondent

