Government recommends up to 6 months in prison for former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday recommended a prison sentence of up to six months for President Donald Trump's one-time national security adviser, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, citing “the serious nature of the defendant’s offense, his apparent failure to accept responsibility, his failure to complete his cooperation.”

Flynn's sentencing is scheduled for later this month.

Former US national security advisor general Michael Flynn arrives for his sentencing hearing at US District Court in Washington, Dec. 18, 2018. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images, FILE

