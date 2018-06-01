Gun control advocates stage 'Wear Orange Weekend' and NRA hits back

On the first day of “Wear Orange Weekend,” the National Rifle Association and gun control advocates traded barbs on Twitter.

Wear Orange Weekend is an initiative started by Everytown for Gun Safety, an organization launched in 2014 by former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg to lobby for more stringent gun control.

Supporters were encouraged to wear orange starting all weekend starting on Friday, June 1, which is National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Early Friday morning, the NRA changed its logo on Twitter to orange, and tweeted that “Orange has always been ours.”

?? NRA SOCIAL GOING ORANGE: While Everytown for Gun Safety has devoted close to no resources to making citizens safer, the NRA continues to be the world's leading gun safety organization since 1871. ?? Send us pics in your orange hunting and NRA gear to be featured. #wearorange pic.twitter.com/16cE7srlZo — NRA (@NRA) June 1, 2018

“Orange has been hunters and sportsmen's choice for decades,” the NRA said in a later tweet. “No organization in the world does more than the NRA to promote the safe and responsible use of firearms.”

Orange has been hunters and sportsmen's choice for decades. No organization in the world does more than the NRA to promote the safe and responsible use of firearms. Don't forget to send us your orange! pic.twitter.com/MPKPbhCUAH — NRA (@NRA) June 1, 2018

Orange is the color traditionally worn by hunters because of its high visibility. In some states, hunters are required to wear at least some orange clothing in an effort to avoid hunting accidents.

Gun control activists tweeted back at the NRA, including Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jamie died in the February shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

This is why we wear orange today. Our world is simply not complete but glad that you were able to join us in orange today. We miss you more than anything JT?? pic.twitter.com/uIqs04mjOg — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) June 1, 2018

We wouldn’t have to wear orange if you weren’t actively blocking policy that could combat gun violence. We wear orange because of organizations like you. https://t.co/9juYCoDYwC — Matt Deitsch (@MattxRed) June 1, 2018

Wear Orange Weekend continues through Sunday, June 3, and organizers say it will be marked by hundreds of events nationwide.