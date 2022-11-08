New Hampshire 2022 midterm election results

Sen. Maggie Hassan is one of the more vulnerable Democratic incumbents.

New Hampshire voters are heading to the polls Tuesday for the state's marquee Senate race and its gubernatorial contest. Two House Democrats are also running in narrowly divided districts against Republicans closely aligned with former President Donald Trump's brand of politics.

New Hampshire does not offer pre-Election Day in-person voting options for all voters.

Polls will open in some places as early as 6 a.m. E.T. and close as late as 8 p.m. E.T.

Senate Election

House Election

Governor Election

State significance

New Hampshire is host to one of the most significant Senate races in the country, with first-term Democrat Maggie Hassan running for reelection against Republican Don Bolduc.

Hassan is a top GOP target given the dour political climate for Democrats and New Hampshire's consistently tight races.

However, Republicans have appeared uncertain over how involved to get, with the National Republican Senatorial Committee investing funds to back Bolduc, then cutting that spending, only to reinvest money. Bolduc has baselessly claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen and advocated for strict abortion restrictions, policies that could turn off the moderate New England state.

GOP Gov. Chris Sununu, meanwhile, is expected to coast to reelection despite New Hampshire's narrow partisan divides.

Sununu, who is facing only nominal opposition, routinely wins by yawning margins during his biyearly reelection bids, and this year is expected to be no different.

Meanwhile, the Granite State's two House race are pitting Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas against Bob Burns and Karoline Leavitt, respectively.

Burns and Leavitt are both closely aligned with the far-right faction of the GOP, and their candidacies are viewed as bellwethers for how appealing their brand of politics could be outside of deep red areas.

