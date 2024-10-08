Harris goes after Trump's false claims about FEMA's storm response

Vice President Kamala Harris went after Donald Trump for his false claims about FEMA in the wake of devastating storms in the Southeast during an appearance on ABC's "The View" on Tuesday.

"It's profound and it is the height of irresponsibility and, frankly, callousness," Harris said of Trump's claims. "Lives are literally at stake right now."

Harris described personal stories she heard from those affected by Hurricane Helene and its aftermath after traveling to Georgia and North Carolina.

"People are losing their home with no hope of ever being able to reconstruct or return, and the idea that somebody would be playing political games for the sake of himself -- but this is so consistent about Donald Trump," she said. "He puts himself before the needs of others. I fear that he really lacks empathy on a very basic level to care about suffering of other people and understand the role of a leader is not to beat people down, it's to lift people up."

Harris' sit-down on "The View" marked her first live interview since becoming the Democratic nominee. She is ramping up her media appearances this week with now just one month until Election Day.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris appears on "The View," Oct. 8, 2024. ABC

Harris was also asked about a comment from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis accusing Harris of only getting involved in storm response out of political motivation. ABC News reported DeSantis declined to take a call with Harris in the last several days, though DeSantis later said he was unaware of the attempted outreach.

"I have called and talked within the course of this crisis, this most recent crisis, Democrat and Republican governors -- called, taken the call, answered the call, had a conversation," Harris said. "So, obviously this is not an issue that is about partisanship or politics for certain leaders but maybe is for others."

Harris then turned to Hurricane Milton and urged any Floridians tuning in to the show to heed to calls to evacuate.

"This one is going to be different, and that's why I called the governor about what Florida has received in terms of impact."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.