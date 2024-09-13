The news of the ad was first shared with ABC News.

Harris campaign releasing new ad featuring her closing statement from ABC News debate

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign is releasing a new ad on Friday featuring her closing statement from the ABC News debate when she called for unity and committed to serving all Americans.

The campaign said its live focus group of undecided battleground voters during Tuesday's debate found those moments to be some of Harris' strongest.

Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (R) shakes hands with former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during an ABC News presidential debate in Philadelphia, on Sept. 10, 2024. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Since the debate, the Harris team says it has been strategizing ways to capitalize on her momentum. The campaign says it has aimed to highlight moments from the debate that underscore the contrast with former President Donald Trump, as well as his answers they found most concerning -- including what he said on abortion and Jan. 6, 2021, when an angry mob of Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol.