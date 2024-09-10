Gold Star father, retired general among those representing Harris in spin room: Official
Gold Star father Khizr Khan, whose son Humayun Khan was a Muslim Army captain who was killed during the Iraq War in 2004, will be among the surrogates supporting Harris in the spin room at the debate, a campaign official confirmed to ABC News.
Khan garnered national attention after he delivered a blistering speech attacking Trump at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.
Harris will also be supported in the spin room by retired Brig. Gen. Steven M. Anderson, according to the campaign official. NBC News first reported Khan and Anderson's roles as Harris surrogates in the spin room.
-Fritz Farrow, Grabriella Abdul-Hakim and Will McDuffie