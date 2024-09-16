Harris, Obama and Hillary Clinton set to hold Los Angeles fundraisers for the vice president this month

Vice President Kamala Harris will hold a fundraiser in Los Angeles on Sept. 29, according to an invite obtained by ABC News -- just a few days after former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton host fundraisers for her in the same area.

According to the Sept. 29 invite, tickets range from $500 to $1 million -- with the $500 tickets already sold out. The pricer tickets include a reception with Harris, a "liberty luncheon" and a photo opportunity.

Obama and Clinton will also be holding separate Los Angeles fundraisers for the vice president on Sept. 20, according to an invite and a source familiar with the planning.

Former President Barack Obama speaks on stage during the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 20, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Clinton's fundraiser will be a lunchtime appearance with guests such as actresses Jamie Lee Curtis and Sally Field in attendance. Obama's fundraiser will be a nighttime fundraiser on the same day.

Obama will begin to hold larger campaign events for Harris beginning next month as well as candidate-specific events for down-ballot races, the source said.

Harris' fundraiser, first reported by Deadline, marks her first fundraising appearance in the Los Angeles area since she announced her campaign.

Obama, George Clooney and Julia Roberts hosted a fundraiser for then-candidate President Joe Biden in June in Los Angeles, which raised $30 million for Biden's campaign.

Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris holds a campaign rally at the McHale Athletic Center on September 13, 2024 in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Harris' campaign said it raised $361 million in August -- her first full month as a candidate -- from nearly 3 million donors. Former President Donald Trump's campaign said it raised $130 million in August.

The campaign has been attempting to seize on to the momentum the debate garnered for the candidate by setting course on an intense campaign schedule they're calling "A New Way Forward," labeling themselves as "underdogs" despite poll numbers that suggest Harris faired better than Trump in the debate.

Americans by 58-36% say Harris won the debate -- a reversal from the Biden-Trump match in June, which Trump was seen as winning by 66-28%, according to the latest ABC News/Ipsos poll.

Harris has several appearances scheduled for this week, including an event with the National Association of Black Journalists on Tuesday, a live-streamed event with Oprah Winfrey in Michigan on Thursday and campaign stops in Wisconsin on Friday.