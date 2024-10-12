Despite promising to release his medical records, Trump hasn't yet.

Harris to release medical report to give Trump's health and advanced age new scrutiny: Senior aide

Vice President Kamala Harris will release a report with details about her health and medical history on Saturday, which will conclude she has the mental sharpness to serve as president, a senior aide said, as they try to place former President Donald Trump's health and advanced age under new scrutiny.

The senior Harris aide said they see the release of the vice president's medical report as an opening to highlight how little is known about the 78-year-old former president's health.

Trump refused to release his medical records during his first campaign in 2016, and despite promising multiple times to release his medical records in this race, he's not done so yet. ABC News has made repeated requests concerning his medical records.

The most comprehensive details that are known of Trump's health care from a nearly 7-year-old report from his physician at the time following a physical exam. In that report, it was learned Trump had high cholesterol, was overweight and had rosacea, a benign skin disease.

However, not much is known about Harris' health either.

For example, in contrast to President Joe Biden, whose physician has issued memos following his routine physicals, no such reports have been made available for the vice president. Only her annual check-up in 2021 was announced by the White House, but results from that visit were not released.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event, Oct. 11, 2024, at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. Ross D. Franklin/AP

The White House also announced that Harris tested positive for COVID-19 in April 2022, for which she was treated with the drug Paxlovid.

ABC News has also inquired about the release of records for Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. JD Vance, Harris and Trump's running mates, respectively.

This new move by Harris is a stark illustration of how the political baggage of advanced age has flipped.

Before he dropped out of the race for a second term, Biden's age was an effortless battering ram for Trump and Republicans. The former president would attack his successor, America's oldest president, as "sleepy Joe" "sick" and "weak." But now it's Harris, who is approximately two decades Trump's junior, and her allies taking advantage of their opponent's age.

Walz described Trump's debate performance as "a nearly 80-year-old man shaking his fist at clouds;" former President Bill Clinton joked during his Democratic National Convention speech, "Two days ago I turned 78… and the only personal vanity I want to assert is I'm still younger than Donald Trump."

Hours before the vice-presidential debate earlier this month, the Harris campaign rolled out a new ad taking aim at Trump, who, if he wins, would be the oldest person elected president, through Vance.

"He's not just weird or dangerous," a narrator says of Vance, "he could be a heartbeat away from the Oval Office." The ad ends with clips of the former president appearing to slur his words.

ABC News' Katherine Faulders, Soorin Kim, Isabella Murray, Hannah Demissie, Lalee Ibbsa and Kelsey Walsh contributed to this report.