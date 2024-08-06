The event is the start of a seven state tour by the candidates.

Harris touts VP pick at rally: 'The nation will know Coach Walz by another name -- vice president'

Vice President Kamala Harris and her newly announced presidential running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, made their first campaign appearance together on Tuesday evening in Philadelphia, before a large crowd.

Hundreds of supporters waited in lines outside the Liacouras Center at Temple University, which has a capacity of 10,000 people, for the event, and packed the arena.

Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris holds a campaign rally with her newly chosen vice presidential running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz in Philadelphia, Aug. 6, 2024. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

That crowd gave Walz and Harris a lengthy ovation as they took the stage to the song "Freedom" by Beyoncé.

Walz and Harris hit the stage touting an agenda of unifying the country and working for all Americans and sharing their vision in comparison to the conservative policies that are being pushed by former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance.

"We need to level set; we are the underdogs in this race, but we have the momentum, and I know exactly what we are up against," she said.

Harris said her campaign is not just a fight against Trump but a "fight for the future."

Harris talked up Walz to the crowd and her decision to choose the Minnesota governor as a running mate.

"Since the day that I announced my candidacy, I set out to find a partner who can help build this brighter future," she said. "So, Pennsylvania, I’m here today because I found such a leader."

The vice president focused on Walz's time as a high school teacher and football coach as she introduced him to supporters, repeatedly referring to him as "Coach Walz," which prompted the crowd to repeat that title.

"The nation will know Coach Walz by another name -- vice president of the United States," she said of the former high school football coach.

Harris spoke about how Walz, while working as a teacher and coach, became a faculty advisor for his school's student LGTBQ group and how his care for others has been a hallmark of his time in office.

Democratic presidential candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz appear on stage together during a campaign event at Girard College, on Aug. 6, 2024, in Philadelphia. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The vice president reiterated that she and Walz are committed to protecting women's reproductive rights and restoring rights that were taken away after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

"With Tim Walz by my side when I am president of the United States, [and] we win majorities in the United States Congress, we will pass a bill to restore reproductive freedom, and I will proudly sign it into law," she said.

Walz will tout Harris' experience as a prosecutor, senator and vice president during his speech, according to excerpts that were released prior to the event.

"She took on predators and fraudsters, took down transnational gangs, stood up against powerful corporate interests, she's never hesitated to reach across the aisle if it meant improving people’s lives. And -- she brings joy to everything she does," the excepts read.

The governor will also speak about his history from his days as a teacher to legislating as an elected official.

"These same values I learned on the family farm and tried to instill in my students, I took to Congress and the state capital, and now, Vice President Harris and I are running to take them to the White House." the excerpts read.

"Donald Trump -- he sees the world differently. He doesn’t know the first thing about service -- because he's too busy serving himself," the excerpts read.

A sign is posted before the start of a campaign rally with Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz at Girard College, on August 6, 2024, in Philadelphia. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who was in the running for the vice presidential spot on the ticket, received a huge ovation from the crowd as he took the stage before Walz and Harris spoke.

"I want you to know I am going to continue to pour my heart and soul into serving you as your governor," he said.

He also touted Harris' record contending she is "battle-tested and ready to go."

Shapiro went on to criticize former President Donald Trump for his role in dismantling reproductive rights and warned that if the former president is re-elected more restrictions could come.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro greets the crowd before the start of a campaign rally with Democratic presidential candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz at Girard College, on Aug. 6, 2024, in Philadelphia. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

"Let me tell you something, I am not going back," he said to the crowd.

Shapiro also lauded Walz calling him a "great patriot" and "dear friend."

"I think it is fitting and I think it is special for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz to launch their campaign here in Philly, the city of brotherly love, and importantly they chose to launch their campaign right here in the birthplace of real freedom," he said.

Harris said she was invested with her friendship with Shapiro and working together to win the election.

"I thank you Josh, I thank you," she said.

Tuesday's Harris-Walz event kicks off a five-day campaign road trip that will visit seven crucial swing states.

The vice president and Walz are scheduled to visit Eau Claire, Wisconsin; Detroit, Michigan; Durham, North Carolina; Savannah, Georgia; Phoenix, Arizona; and Las Vegas this week.